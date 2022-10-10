Here's what you need to know to register to vote in Texas

Tuesday is the deadline to register to vote in Texas for the Nov. 8 elections. Key races on the ballot include the governor's race between Greg Abbott and Beto O'Rourke, and a matchup between incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton and Rochelle Garza.

If you live in Austin, you'll also be voting for mayor and deciding on an affordable housing bond. Depending on where you live, you could see a race for City Council. Austin ISD has also put a bond on the ballot.

Here’s what you need to know to register.

Are you eligible to vote?

You can register to vote in Texas if you:

are a U.S. citizen

are a resident of the county where you submit the registration application

will be at least 18 on Election Day

are not a convicted felon (though you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation and parole)

have not been declared mentally incapacitated by a court of law

Are you already registered?

You can check if you’re already registered by going to this link on the Texas Secretary of State website. Make sure information like your name and address is correct. If not, update it.

Have you moved?

You must be registered to vote in the county where you live.

If you moved since the last time you registered, you’ll need to update your information. If you are still in the same county as before, you can update the information here. If you’re now living in a new county, you’ll have to register to vote there.

How to get an application

You can register to vote by mailing an application or submitting it in person.

You can download a registration application online here. You’ll fill out the information, print it and sign it. You can also request a printed application be mailed to you here. Once the application is filled out, mail it to your county’s election office. The application must be postmarked by the Oct. 11 deadline.

You can also visit the voter registrar’s office in your county to complete the registration process in person.

In Travis County, the voter registrar is the tax assessor-collector. Residents can visit a Travis County Tax Office to register. Applications can also be found at Austin public libraries, U.S. Postal Service offices or state office locations for the departments of public safety and health and human services located in Travis County.

Other important dates to know