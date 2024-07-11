© 2024 KUT Public Media

Shelley Duvall, star of 'The Shining' who retired to the Texas Hill Country, dies at 75

KUT 90.5 | By Andy Jechow
Published July 11, 2024 at 11:26 AM CDT
Shelley Duvall, acting in a scene in "The Shining," looks on while talking to someone in a kitchen scene.
YouTube
Shelley Duvall, known around the world for her starring role in "The Shining," has lived in the Texas Hill Country for decades. She died there Thursday at the age of 75.

Shelley Duvall, the actress who was discovered in her hometown of Houston and went on to star in world-famous films like The Shining before retiring to the Texas Hill Country, has died at the age of 75.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Duvall's life partner Dan Gilroy said she died Thursday from complications from diabetes at their home in Blanco, about 50 miles west of Austin.

Duvall was inducted into the Texas Film Hall of Fame in 2020 by the Austin Film Society. She was "one of the iconic actresses of ‘70s and ‘80s Hollywood," AFS said in its press release at the time, "appearing in a number of classic Altman films including Thieves Like Us, Nashville, McCabe & Mrs. Miller, Popeye, and 3 Women, for which she won Cannes Best Actress Award and a Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award."

Duvall was discovered by director Robert Altman while he was in Houston to film Brewster McCloud, according to AFS.

This is a developing story.
Andy Jechow
Andy Jechow is the audience engagement editor for KUT News. Got a tip? Email him at andy@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter at @AndyJechow.
