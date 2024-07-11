Shelley Duvall, star of 'The Shining' who retired to the Texas Hill Country, dies at 75

Shelley Duvall, the actress who was discovered in her hometown of Houston and went on to star in world-famous films like The Shining before retiring to the Texas Hill Country, has died at the age of 75.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Duvall's life partner Dan Gilroy said she died Thursday from complications from diabetes at their home in Blanco, about 50 miles west of Austin.

Duvall was inducted into the Texas Film Hall of Fame in 2020 by the Austin Film Society. She was "one of the iconic actresses of ‘70s and ‘80s Hollywood," AFS said in its press release at the time, "appearing in a number of classic Altman films including Thieves Like Us, Nashville, McCabe & Mrs. Miller, Popeye, and 3 Women, for which she won Cannes Best Actress Award and a Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award."

Duvall was discovered by director Robert Altman while he was in Houston to film Brewster McCloud, according to AFS.

This is a developing story.