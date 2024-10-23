Texas icon Elizabeth Francis, the oldest living person in U.S., dies at 115 years old

Houston resident Elizabeth Francis, the oldest person in the U.S., died at the age of 115 on Tuesday.

Francis was the third oldest person in the world at the time of her death, according to LongeviQuest, a database on the world’s oldest people. Her validated age made her the 54th oldest person to ever live, and the 21st oldest American ever.

She had spent most of her life in Houston, where she lived with her 95-year-old daughter, Dorothy Williams. At the time of her death, Francis’ primary caregiver was her granddaughter, Ethel Harrison, according to LongeviQuest.

“Ms. Elizabeth was a Houstonian icon and a cherished member of the community,” a news release from the database said.

Francis was born in Louisiana in 1909 and has lived through several notable historical events, including two World Wars, segregation and a global pandemic. She had a sister who lived to age 106 before her death in 2011, according to LongeviQuest.

“Ms. Elizabeth Francis was America's Grandmother. She lived a life of faith and love, always crediting the Good Lord for her longevity. She was beloved by her family and community,” said Ben Meyers, a spokesperson for LongeviQuest. “They are in our prayers, especially her daughter Ms. Dorothy Williams, whom she lived with until the end, and her granddaughter Ms. Ethel Harrison whose joyful dedication made it possible for her grandmother to live at home even at age 115.”

“May Ms. Francis Rest in Peace; she will never be forgotten,” Meyers said.