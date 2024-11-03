400-acre wildfire near Bastrop State Park leads to evacuations

A wildfire fueled by high winds is spreading near Bastrop State Park, the Texas A&M Forest Service says.

The Hudson Fire, which has burned 400 acres as of 7:45 a.m. Monday, is 20% contained, officials said.

High humidity Sunday night "greatly helped diminish fire activity," the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management, said in one of its updates to its Facebook page.

Firefighters are working Monday to keep a bulldozer line along the fire's perimeter secure, officials said.

Evacuations and road closures are still in effect along Park Road 1C between Alum Creek and Cottletown Road.

There are also evacuations in effect from State Highway 71 at Alum Creek north to Goiter Trace. Displaced residents can go to the Smithville Recreation Center at 106 Royston St.

Bastrop County Animal Services has a temporary shelter for dogs, cats and other small animals at Mayfest Park in Bastrop. The Bastrop County Agrilife Extension is coordinating help for livestock at the park. Animal owners can call 512-549-5160 with questions.

A video from the Forest Service shows aircraft dropping water on the fire as smoke billowed.

Public information map of the #HudsonFire in Bastrop County as of Nov. 3, 2024. The fire is an estimated 400 acres and 10% contained. This is a preliminary perimeter and is subject to change. #txfire pic.twitter.com/7BlQ1q35kD — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) November 4, 2024

Update: the #HudsonFire in Bastrop County remains an estimated 50 acres and 0% contained. The fire is exhibiting active fire behavior. Aircraft and ground crews are working to slow fire spread. Super scoopers are in bound to assist as well. #txfire pic.twitter.com/nC8OWTpeWi — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) November 3, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.