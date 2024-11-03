© 2024 KUT Public Media

400-acre wildfire near Bastrop State Park leads to evacuations

KUT 90.5 | By Andy Jechow
Published November 3, 2024 at 5:22 PM CST
Updated November 4, 2024 at 8:41 AM CST
A helicopter drops water on a fire next to thick pine trees.
Courtesy of Texas A&M Forest Service
Officials said additional firefighting aircraft have been requested and have arrived on scene as of Sunday evening.

A wildfire fueled by high winds is spreading near Bastrop State Park, the Texas A&M Forest Service says.

The Hudson Fire, which has burned 400 acres as of 7:45 a.m. Monday, is 20% contained, officials said.

High humidity Sunday night "greatly helped diminish fire activity," the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management, said in one of its updates to its Facebook page.

Firefighters are working Monday to keep a bulldozer line along the fire's perimeter secure, officials said.

Evacuations and road closures are still in effect along Park Road 1C between Alum Creek and Cottletown Road.

There are also evacuations in effect from State Highway 71 at Alum Creek north to Goiter Trace. Displaced residents can go to the Smithville Recreation Center at 106 Royston St.

Bastrop County Animal Services has a temporary shelter for dogs, cats and other small animals at Mayfest Park in Bastrop. The Bastrop County Agrilife Extension is coordinating help for livestock at the park. Animal owners can call 512-549-5160 with questions.

A video from the Forest Service shows aircraft dropping water on the fire as smoke billowed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Texas Bastrop CountyWildfiresKUT
Andy Jechow
Andy Jechow is the audience engagement editor for KUT News. Got a tip? Email him at andy@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter at @AndyJechow.
