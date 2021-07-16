© 2021 KUT

Texas Standard

One Professor Says Humanitarian Partnership, Not Military Intervention, Is The Solution To Turmoil In The Caribbean

KUT 90.5 | By Joy Diaz,
Caroline Covington
Published July 16, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT
haiti_adult_learners.jpg
Unitarian Universalist Service Committee/Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)
/
Students in an adult literacy program in Haiti in 2014.

From Texas Standard:

Haiti’s government is in turmoil after President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated on July 7. And in Cuba, citizens held massive anti-government protests just last week.

Professor Benjamin Hebblethwaite told Texas Standard that both countries in the region are going through moments of great political turmoil, but that the reasons for, and solutions to, that turmoil are different. Hebblethwaite teaches Caribbean studies at the University of Florida, specializing in Haiti and Jamaica.

Hebblethwaite says it’s in the interest of the United States to support political and economic stability in the region.

France and French culture remain deeply rooted in Haiti, despite the country gaining its independence over 200 years ago. The effects of French colonialism still play a role there today. Hebblethwaite says while most Haitians speak Haitian Creole, the education system is French-based. He says it mainly serves a small, elite group.

“Only 10% of Haitians who begin the school system actually graduate. It has a French-dominant system that serves only 5% to 10% of the population,” Hebblethwaite said.

He doesn’t expect the assassination of President Moïse to lead to positive change.

Instead, he recommends the United States support Haiti through partnerships between its U.S. Education and State departments to develop language policies that serve all Haitians. That could help improve the quality of life, economic opportunity and eventually political stability. Hebblethwaite says such partnerships would be more effective than U.S. military intervention.

Helping promote stability benefits Haiti and the United States, Hebblethwaite argues. For one, Haiti has important natural resources and is a growing market for wind and solar energy generation. Developing these resources could also help stem the need for Haitians to flee their country for the United States, where many émigrés have made their way through South Texas recently.

The issues in Cuba are different, Hebblethwaite says. Spanish is the dominant language in society and institutions there, and most people speak the language. Also, education and health care are easily accessible.

But the U.S. blockade against importing Cuban goods and exporting goods to Cuba is hobbling the economy, Hebblethwaite says. And that has led to protests by citizens who are looking for change from political leaders.

“The blockade has limited their ability to function as a normal society,” he said.

Hebblethwaite argues a more “nuanced” approach by the United States could help ease the political and economic tensions in Cuba, without compromising its anti-Communist stance. And as in Haiti, more stability in Cuba would also benefit the United States.

“We need to make it possible to import and export some fundamentals so that people can at least feed themselves,” he said.

Texas Standard
Joy Diaz
Texas Standard reporter Joy Diaz has amassed a lengthy and highly recognized body of work in public media reporting. Prior to joining Texas Standard, Joy was a reporter with Austin NPR station KUT on and off since 2005. There, she covered city news and politics, education, healthcare and immigration.
Caroline Covington
Caroline Covington is Texas Standard's digital producer/reporter. She joined the team full time after finishing her master's in journalism at the UT J-School. She specializes in mental health reporting, and has a growing interest in data visualization. Before Texas Standard, Caroline was a freelancer for public radio, digital news outlets and podcasts, and produced a podcast pilot for Audible. Prior to journalism, she wrote and edited for marketing teams in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries. She has a bachelor's in biology from UC Santa Barbara and a master's in French Studies from NYU.
