Exploring the future of jobs and the economy in Texas

By Texas Standard
Published April 22, 2024 at 9:50 AM CDT
Clockwise from top left: Renee Dominguez, Sean Saldana, Renee Dominguez, Lorianne Willett

There are more than 15 million working Texans right now, but while the state boasts steady growth and record high levels for jobs and the labor force, there are always unknowns on the horizon. Among them: tech advancements and the impacts of climate change.

So how will the jobs of tomorrow look different? Will oil and gas continue to reign supreme? Will tech in Texas keep booming?

Texas Standard is taking a look at some of the state's most prominent industries and providing a glimpse at where they're headed in The Future of Work in Texas.

