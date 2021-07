The Disconnect

In February 2021, in the midst of a brutal winter storm, the lights went out for millions of Texans. Hundreds of people died. Many more were left shivering in their homes. How could something like this happen in the energy capital of the U.S.? Hosted by KUT's Mose Buchele, The Disconnect: Power, Politics and the Texas Blackout looks at more than a century of events that led up to February — and what happens now.