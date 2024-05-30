This Is My Thing explores the ways we find and bring joy into our lives. It’s about the things we do not because it’s a job or a necessity, but simply because we love to do them.

You’ll meet a guy who finds satisfaction in using his metal detector to find other people’s lost objects and you’ll hear from a group of retired ladies who started a ukulele band just because it sounded fun. And that’s just the start.

Listen to the show on KUT on Tuesdays and on the KUT News Now podcast.

