© 2024 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

This Is My Thing

This Is My Thing

This Is My Thing explores the ways we find and bring joy into our lives. It’s about the things we do not because it’s a job or a necessity, but simply because we love to do them.

Support for This Is My Thing comes from Eckert Insurance. "Worry less. Live more."

This Is My Thing explores the ways we find and bring joy into our lives. It’s about the things we do not because it’s a job or a necessity, but simply because we love to do them.

You’ll meet a guy who finds satisfaction in using his metal detector to find other people’s lost objects and you’ll hear from a group of retired ladies who started a ukulele band just because it sounded fun. And that’s just the start.

Listen to the show on KUT on Tuesdays and on the KUT News Now podcast.

Support for This Is My Thing comes from Eckert Insurance. "Worry less. Live more."