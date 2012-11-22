100-Vehicle Pileup In Southeast Texas Kills 2, Injures Dozens

At least two people are dead and dozens injured in a 100-vehicle pileup on Interstate 10 in southeast Texas that's being blamed on early morning fog on Thanksgiving Day.

KFDM TV reports that the dead included a man and a woman in a Chevy Suburban that was crushed by a tractor trailer. State troopers told the TV station that between 80 and 120 people were hurt; they were taken to hospitals in Beaumont, Port Arthur and Winnie. The crash occurred southwest of Beaumont, 80 miles east of Houston.

Here's more from KFDM:

"Acadian Ambulance spokeswoman Denise Richter tells KFDM News their crews have transported at least 51 patients to area hospitals. She said at least eight were critically hurt.

Multiple ambulance crews responded and transported patients to area hospitals.

Baptist Beaumont Hospital spokeswoman Mary Poole told KFDM News they've received at least 21 patients. One was in critical condition. They've transported two children and one adult with head injuries to a Houston hospital."

Local police said the vehicles involved in the pileup include seven tractor trailers that collided on eastbound I-10, which was expected to remain closed for most of Thursday.

The Associated Press reports that it isn't yet clear how the pileup began, but Jefferson County, Texas, Sheriff's Office Deputy Rod Carroll said because of the thick fog, deputies didn't realize the scale of what they were dealing with.

"It is catastrophic," he said. "I've got cars on top of cars."

