© 2022 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transportation

CapMetro CEO departs, leaving two Austin transit organizations leaderless

KUT 90.5 | By Nathan Bernier
Published May 10, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT
Capital Metro Chief Randy Clarke speaks to media at Capital Metro headquarters in 2019.
Michael Minasi
/
KUT
Capital Metro CEO Randy Clarke speaks to the media at Capital Metro headquarters in 2019. Clarke will leave this summer to work at the transit authority in Washington, D.C.

Capital Metro CEO Randy Clarke will leave Austin to head the public transit agency in Washington, D.C.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) announced this morning Clarke will take over in late summer as general manager and CEO.

Clark'e five-year agreement with WMATA includes an annual salary of $485,000 and a $4,000 per month housing allowance for up to to six months. At CapMetro, Clarke's 2021 earnings were $376,687.

During his four years at CapMetro, Clarke oversaw the transit agency's biggest overhaul to the city's bus route system. He presided over the agency as Austin voters in November 2020 authorized the single-largest expansion of transit in the city's history.

Clarke's departure means both transit agencies responsible for overseeing the implementation of that multibillion dollar expansion are now leaderless.

The Austin Transit Partnership — a local government agency created to oversee Project Connect — voted last month to remove Clarke as CEO after a consultant's report recommended a change in governance structure.

And now Capital Metro, which has been struggling to keep routes running on time amid a driver shortage, will be without an executive.

Capital Metro's board of directors will meet this month with Clarke to figure out a transition plan.

"We will certainly miss Randy at CapMetro," Travis County commissioner and CapMetro board chair Jeffery Travillion said.

Tags

Transportation Cap MetroTransportationBusesKUT
Nathan Bernier
Nathan Bernier is the transportation reporter at KUT. Got a tip? Email him at nbernier@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @KUTnathan.
See stories by Nathan Bernier
Related Content