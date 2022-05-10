CapMetro CEO departs, leaving two Austin transit organizations leaderless

Capital Metro CEO Randy Clarke will leave Austin to head the public transit agency in Washington, D.C.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) announced this morning Clarke will take over in late summer as general manager and CEO.

Clark'e five-year agreement with WMATA includes an annual salary of $485,000 and a $4,000 per month housing allowance for up to to six months. At CapMetro, Clarke's 2021 earnings were $376,687.

During his four years at CapMetro, Clarke oversaw the transit agency's biggest overhaul to the city's bus route system. He presided over the agency as Austin voters in November 2020 authorized the single-largest expansion of transit in the city's history.

Clarke's departure means both transit agencies responsible for overseeing the implementation of that multibillion dollar expansion are now leaderless.

The Austin Transit Partnership — a local government agency created to oversee Project Connect — voted last month to remove Clarke as CEO after a consultant's report recommended a change in governance structure.

And now Capital Metro, which has been struggling to keep routes running on time amid a driver shortage, will be without an executive.

Capital Metro's board of directors will meet this month with Clarke to figure out a transition plan.

"We will certainly miss Randy at CapMetro," Travis County commissioner and CapMetro board chair Jeffery Travillion said.

