Transportation

Austin-Bergstrom airport faces power outage Wednesday morning, delaying flights

KUT 90.5 | By Haya Panjwani
Published September 7, 2022 at 7:46 AM CDT
Crowds of passengers wait for luggage at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in July 2021.
Gabriel C. Pérez
/
KUT
Crowds of passengers wait for luggage at the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in July 2021. The airport experienced a power outage Wednesday morning, delaying flights.

The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport experienced a power outage on Wednesday morning, delaying numerous flights throughout the rest of the day and prompting airport road closures.

The power went out around 4:30 a.m., according to airport spokesperson Bailey Grimmett. Austin Energy was able to restore power shortly before 8 a.m.

Airport officials say travelers should check for changed flight times and prepare for delays. The outage also delayed arrivals, according to Grimmett. She said some planes were re-routed to San Antonio.

Austin Energy said the outage was caused by "malfunctioning underground equipment."

The outage forced road closures at the airport, causing backups along Highway 71. Roadways to the airport had partially reopened as of around 9:20 a.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Tags

Transportation Austin-Bergstrom International AirportPower OutageAustin EnergyTravel
Haya Panjwani
Haya Panjwani is general assignment reporter, with a focus on Travis County. Got a tip? Email her at hpanjwani@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @hayapanjw.
See stories by Haya Panjwani
