Austin-Bergstrom airport faces power outage Wednesday morning, delaying flights

The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport experienced a power outage on Wednesday morning, delaying numerous flights throughout the rest of the day and prompting airport road closures.

The power went out around 4:30 a.m., according to airport spokesperson Bailey Grimmett. Austin Energy was able to restore power shortly before 8 a.m.

Airport officials say travelers should check for changed flight times and prepare for delays. The outage also delayed arrivals, according to Grimmett. She said some planes were re-routed to San Antonio.

Austin Energy said the outage was caused by "malfunctioning underground equipment."

The outage forced road closures at the airport, causing backups along Highway 71. Roadways to the airport had partially reopened as of around 9:20 a.m.

