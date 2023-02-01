Everyone's warning Austinites not to drive in this weather. Here’s what to do if you have to.

The City of Austin and Texas Department of Transportation are urging Texans to avoid driving Wednesday, as freezing rain and ice accumulation are expected to continue through Thursday morning.

The Austin Police Department, Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services Department and Austin Fire Department responded to more than 300 traffic accidents Tuesday. First responders have also been impacted by the icy roadways, the city said, as several were injured while responding to crashes.

The city said many accidents are preventable and that residents can help first responders by not driving unless absolutely necessary.

If you do have to drive, follow these tips from Austin Public Works, TxDot and AAA:

Before driving

Check conditions at DriveTexas.org

Have an emergency supplies kit in your vehicle that includes blankets, jumper cables, emergency lights and a cellphone charger

Remove snow and ice from your vehicle

Maintain your vehicle in accordance with manufacturer’s recommendations

Ensure headlights and tail lights are functioning properly

Make sure your tires are properly inflated and have plenty of tread

Make sure you have at least half a tank of gas at all times

Never warm up a vehicle in an enclosed area, such as a garage

While driving

Drive slowly and turn carefully, planning additional time for travel

Maintain a greater distance with cars in front of you and don't follow them too closely

Avoid elevated roads, such as overpasses and bridges

Approach bridges, shaded spots and turns slowly

Don’t stop if you can avoid it

Avoid sudden braking or accelerating to maintain traction

Build some momentum before approaching a hill and try not to apply extra gas while going up

Don’t use cruise control when driving on any slippery surface

Stop all the way at a dark or flashing red traffic signal

Remain in your vehicle if you are in a collision

If you are skidding, stop braking and accelerating and don't jerk the steering wheel

⚠️First responders are focused on downed power lines and trees today. Help them manage their call volumes by staying off of the roads.



❄️The City has responded to over 300 traffic crashes this week. Avoid travel unless absolutely necessary. pic.twitter.com/nSbIM2t3MO — ATX Transportation (@austinmobility) February 1, 2023

Please stay off the roads this morning. Icy conditions exist in our area as you can see from the 5:20 a.m. look at https://t.co/Yw36BLEk5P Crews continue de-icing efforts around the clock to keep roadways open for essential workers and emergency responders. #ATXtraffic pic.twitter.com/3ECSoXzkcc — TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) February 1, 2023