Transportation

Here's how to get around road closures during the Austin Marathon this weekend

KUT 90.5 | By Chloe Young
Published February 17, 2023 at 12:09 PM CST
Cars drive down a busy street towards the Downtown Austin skyline and Texas State Capitol.
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon
/
KUT
The Austin Marathon, Half-Marathon and 5K races start and finish on South Congress Avenue.

Ascension Seton’s annual Austin Marathon, Half-Marathon and 5K races takes place Sunday, beginning at 7 a.m. The race starts and finishes on South Congress Avenue.

Around 17,000 runners are expected to fill the streets, so several roads will be closed Friday through Sunday.

Key closures:

Friday:

  • East Ninth Street between Congress Avenue and Brazos Street starting at 9 a.m.
  • Congress Avenue between Ninth Street and 10th Street starting at 4 p.m.
  • Congress Avenue between Seventh Street and 11th Street starting at 7 p.m.

Saturday:

  • Congress Avenue between Cesar Chavez and 11th Street starting at 4 a.m. (Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, Seventh and 11th remain open)

Sunday:

  • Streets from 11th Street down to Cesar Chavez including a few blocks east and west of South Congress Avenue will close beginning at 2 a.m.

Alternative routes:

  • North/South: MoPac, Lamar Boulevard and I-35
  • East/West: Koenig Street, 45th Street, Hwy 183, Hwy 71/290

The race is set to end around 2 p.m. Streets will begin to reopen as runners pass; all streets should be reopened by 4 p.m. ( Visit the Austin Marathon’s website for more information about street closures and traffic detours.

Transportation Road Closures Traffic Austin Marathon
Chloe Young
