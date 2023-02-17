Here's how to get around road closures during the Austin Marathon this weekend
Ascension Seton’s annual Austin Marathon, Half-Marathon and 5K races takes place Sunday, beginning at 7 a.m. The race starts and finishes on South Congress Avenue.
Around 17,000 runners are expected to fill the streets, so several roads will be closed Friday through Sunday.
Key closures:
Friday:
- East Ninth Street between Congress Avenue and Brazos Street starting at 9 a.m.
- Congress Avenue between Ninth Street and 10th Street starting at 4 p.m.
- Congress Avenue between Seventh Street and 11th Street starting at 7 p.m.
Saturday:
- Congress Avenue between Cesar Chavez and 11th Street starting at 4 a.m. (Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, Seventh and 11th remain open)
Sunday:
- Streets from 11th Street down to Cesar Chavez including a few blocks east and west of South Congress Avenue will close beginning at 2 a.m.
Alternative routes:
- North/South: MoPac, Lamar Boulevard and I-35
- East/West: Koenig Street, 45th Street, Hwy 183, Hwy 71/290
The race is set to end around 2 p.m. Streets will begin to reopen as runners pass; all streets should be reopened by 4 p.m. ( Visit the Austin Marathon’s website for more information about street closures and traffic detours.