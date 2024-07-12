Expect traffic and airport delays during President Biden's visit Monday

Air Force One will touch down in Austin for the first time in almost five years on Monday.

President Biden will be in town to deliver a speech commemorating 60 years since the Civil Rights Act was signed by former President Lyndon B. Johnson.

The speech is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at the LBJ Library. The event isn’t open to the public, but will be streamed on Youtube. Biden will also record an interview in Austin with NBC News Anchor Lester Holt. It’s set to air at 8 p.m.

When the president will land in Austin and what roads he will take throughout the city is not publicly known, but here’s what we do know:

Drivers should expect delays and street closures on the roads to and from the LBJ Library and the airport. Avoid driving or parking on Robert Dedman Drive, Clyde Littlefield Drive, Red River Street and E. Dean Keeton Street, Comal Street and Manor Road near the library.

City officials suggest taking the bus that day, though some routes will be changed to accommodate road closures. Capital Metro delays and detours are posted here.

Protests could also impact traffic.

If you’re flying on Monday, keep an eye on your flight status and double check traffic conditions.

When Biden arrives and departs in Austin, officials will issue a “ground stop," meaning all incoming and outbound flights will need to stay on the ground. This process will delay some flights for a few minutes. Airport staff will keep the public up to date when they know more about the president's schedule.

Biden will leave Austin later in the day for the NAACP National Convention in Las Vegas.