2018 Election Results: Austin Community College Board Of Trustees

Three seats on the Austin Community College Board of Trustees are up for grabs this election. Trustees oversee the 11 ACC campuses, as well as the taxing district in Central Texas. The six-year trustee positions aren’t paid.

There’s also a proposition on the ballot for Pflugerville residents.

Barbara Mink is the incumbent and the chair of the board. She has served on the Board of Trustees since 2000. She is a professor at Fielding Graduate University in Santa Barbara, Calif., and a lecturer at the University of Texas.

Mitch Fuller is a Cedar Park resident and former Cedar Park mayor pro tem and city councilman. A veteran, he says he would like to better represent veterans attending ACC.

Douglas Gibbins is a commercial real estate broker in Austin. He currently serves as the chairman of the Highland Campus Advisory Committee.

Stephanie Gharakhanian is a first-generation American living in Austin. She’s been a lawyer for the Workers Defense Project for the last five years.

Sarah Mills is the director of government relations for the Texas Association for Home Care and Hospice. She also served in policy roles at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and Disability Rights Texas.

Julie Ann Nitsch is the incumbent. She is a current ACC student.

Lora Weber is a resident and small-business owner in Round Rock. She is the chair of the Round Rock Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and vice chair of the Economic Development Advisory Council.

This proposition asks whether Pflugerville voters approve ACC annexing Pflugerville ISD into ACC boundaries. That would mean students living in the area would get in-district tuition.