Officials have six months to create a process to give neighborhoods a voice on how to spend $300 million to help prevent people from being displaced by any new development.
Two programs seek to reduce barriers for low-income riders to take advantage of the Cap Metro app and pass discounts.
TxDOT Plans To Say Goodbye To I-35 Double-Decker In Austin
Austin voters are deciding whether to raise property taxes to help pay for new train and bus lines, and third-party groups have taken the charge of trying…
Trains rolled into Capital Metro’s new Downtown Station on Monday morning for the first time. The $37 million project beat its expected timeline by six…
Lee esta historia en español. KUT and the Austin Monitor wrapped up a series of forums this week with the candidates for five City Council seats. Among…
The COVID-19 pandemic has crippled the airline industry. Passenger numbers are down more than two-thirds from last year, and airlines have been canceling…
The City of Austin and Capital Metro have partnered to revamp the Austin BCycle bike-share program. It’s now called MetroBike, a sign of integration into…
Austin residents will vote this November on a new property tax to help pay for Project Connect, a $7.1 billion plan to add a downtown transit tunnel and…
As the Austin City Council looks at ways to combat gentrification and promote more affordable housing ahead of a proposed transit expansion, a new mapping…
The way Austinites pay for street parking is changing Tuesday. The Austin Transportation Department is shifting to a "pay-by-plate" model that will manage…
Austin voters will decide in November whether to raise property taxes to help pay for Project Connect, the transit expansion plan. Leaders promise the…
Airline capacity is slowly being added at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, but it's still far below normal. That means it may be awhile before the…