Group Looking To Overturn Austin's Homelessness Rules Sues, Alleging City Threw Out Valid Petition SignaturesThe city clerk said in August that Save Austin Now's petition didn't meet the 20,000-signature threshold to force a referendum. The group's co-founder called the city "arrogant."
Austin Music Venues Won't Get COVID Relief Money Until Next Year. They Say They're Running Out Of Time.As other cities have moved to subsidize ailing music venues during the pandemic, the businesses that give Austin its moniker of "Live Music Capital of the World" are wondering when they'll see relief.
Veteran Sues APD, Arguing ‘Less-Lethal’ Round Triggered His PTSD And Caused ‘Permanent Disfigurement’Joe Herrera says an unnamed officer shot him in the thigh during protests against police killings and racism. This is the fifth federal lawsuit related to the Austin Police Department's use of the ammunition in May.
Fans get the first look at – and first opportunity to buy – 2021 kits.
A plan proposes the city dole out $500 million over 10 years, as well as establish an African American embassy to serve as a hub for Black entrepreneurs and a health and educational resource center.
John Young was shot at a bus stop in September. David Colbert died from complications as a result of COVID-19 in April. Katy Joy Kingdom died of cancer shortly after giving birth. They were all remembered with makeshift memorials at the base of a live oak.
Staff created the map in response to a resolution City Council passed two years ago, which asked the city to come up with a program to better connect low-income residents with affordable housing.
An annual report of police motor vehicle stops by the Austin Police Department finds Black and Hispanic people were disproportionately affected.
The City of Austin has agreed to pay a New York City-based consultant up to $1.3 million to investigate racism and bigotry in the Austin Police…
The Austin Police Department is facing yet another lawsuit over its use of less-lethal rounds during protests this summer.A complaint filed on behalf of…
A federal lawsuit filed Tuesday argues an Austin police officer used excessive force when the officer shot a protester with a "less lethal" round in May,…
