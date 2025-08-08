ATXplained Live is back on Oct. 29. Tickets are on sale now!

© 2025 KUT Public Media

KUT 90.5 | By Matt Largey
Published August 8, 2025 at 10:00 AM CDT
KUT’s ATXplained Live at Bass Concert Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024.
Renee Dominguez
/
KUT News
KUT’s ATXplained Live at Bass Concert Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024.

The award-winning ATXplained Live is back Oct. 29 for a night of never-before-heard stories about the city we all share.

Tickets are on sale now.

It works like this: your neighbors ask us questions about Austin's people, places and culture. We choose seven of those stories to bring to life on stage with live storytellers, sound, images, music, dance and poetry — one time we even used puppets — to create an experience you'll never forget.

If you've been before, bring a friend!

If you've never been before, you're in for a treat. It's hard to explain exactly what you'll experience, but here's a video of one story from the April show.

Get your tickets here and join us at Bass Concert Hall.

And come early for the ATXpo on the plaza in front of the Bass — starting at 6 p.m. — with live music, local vendors and non-profits from around Austin.

Matt Largey
Matt Largey is the Projects Editor at KUT.
