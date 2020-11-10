Life & Arts

-
'This Is A Year To Lift People’s Spirits': Bernadette Nason's New Book Chronicles Her Holiday StrugglesAuthor Bernadette Nason's love-hate relationship with Christmas is captured in her new comedic memoir Stealing Baby Jesus.
-
“It’s a second home to a lot of people,” said Carre Adams, the museum’s lead curator. An expansion could triple the size of the museum, adding more galleries and performance spaces.
-
“Chances are, if you’ve lived in Austin long enough, someone’s come up to you and said, ‘Oh, man, I remember Austin back in the day. It was so much better…
-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Pastor Miles McPherson, former NFL defensive back, pastor of the Rock…
-
Follow Austin musician Jackie Venson as she makes her debut on the iconic Austin City Limit's TV show. Hear how Venson has been pivoting during the…
-
From Neighbor 2 Neighbor (a program of Welcome Table), this month's Get Involved spotlight organization:Welcome Table Inc. offers programs and resources…
-
“This is year eighteen, which is an auspicious year in the Jewish world,” says David Finkel, the director of the Austin Jewish Film Festival. This year…
-
'We've Become Chronic People Pleasers': Central Texas Therapist On Recognizing And Reversing Burnout"A prolonged time of overextending ourselves to the point of mental, spiritual, emotional, physical and intellectual exhaustion."For many, that might be a…
-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Haile Thomas, author of Living Lively: 80 Plant-Based Recipes To…
-
"In Black America" debuted 50 years ago on KUT during the week of Sept. 6, 1970. The same person has hosted the weekly interview show since 1980. He had…
-
The pandemic has brought distances between people — literally — that can be hard to overcome.Sometimes it has meant loved-ones being sick or even dying,…
-
Penfold Theatre is launching its 13th season this month with the interactive theatrical experience The Control Group: A Mission in Time. Producing…