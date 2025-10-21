This Is My Thing: Upcycling Greeting Cards!

On This Is My Thing, we are continuing our mission to talk with people about the things they do just for themselves – not because it’s their job and not because it’s a responsibility, just because they love to do it. The stuff you do because it’s your thing.

The latest episode of This Is My Thing is about upcycling greeting cards, a hobby that Becky James stumbled upon after retiring. Downsizing to a smaller home, she ran across dozens of old greeting cards and, instead of recycling or discarding them, she decided to give them a second life by turning them into new cards and gift tags. Years later, she's still at it, sourcing cards from friends, family, and strangers alike.

We’ll talk about what this hobby does for her creatively, about the emotional journey one can go on while sorting through a lifetime's worth of greeting cards, and much more!

On this page, you can listen to the on-air version of this story, but if you check out the This Is My Thing podcast feed, you’ll find a longer version of this piece (as well as some older pieces you might have missed or might just want to listen to again). There’s some great stuff in there that couldn’t fit into the shorter on-air version, so check it out!

Materials used in upcycling greeting cards by Becky James on September 23, 2025. Mike Lee/KUT News

