This Is My Thing
We're exploring the ways we find and bring joy into our lives. It’s about the things we do not because it’s a job or a necessity, but simply because we love to do them.

This Is My Thing: Upcycling Greeting Cards!

KUT 90.5 | By Michael Lee
Published October 21, 2025 at 3:00 AM CDT
The photo shy Becky James shows off a card on September 23, 2025. Mike Lee/KUT News
Mike Lee
/
KUT News
The photo shy Becky James shows off a card on September 23, 2025. Mike Lee/KUT News

On This Is My Thing, we are continuing our mission to talk with people about the things they do just for themselves – not because it’s their job and not because it’s a responsibility, just because they love to do it. The stuff you do because it’s your thing.

The latest episode of This Is My Thing is about upcycling greeting cards, a hobby that Becky James stumbled upon after retiring. Downsizing to a smaller home, she ran across dozens of old greeting cards and, instead of recycling or discarding them, she decided to give them a second life by turning them into new cards and gift tags. Years later, she's still at it, sourcing cards from friends, family, and strangers alike.

We’ll talk about what this hobby does for her creatively, about the emotional journey one can go on while sorting through a lifetime's worth of greeting cards, and much more!

On this page, you can listen to the on-air version of this story, but if you check out the This Is My Thing podcast feed, you’ll find a longer version of this piece (as well as some older pieces you might have missed or might just want to listen to again). There’s some great stuff in there that couldn’t fit into the shorter on-air version, so check it out!

Materials used in upcycling greeting cards by Becky James on September 23, 2025. Mike Lee/KUT News
1 of 8  — 20251017 TIMT greeting cards 02.JPG
Materials used in upcycling greeting cards by Becky James on September 23, 2025. Mike Lee/KUT News
Mike Lee / KUT News
Materials used in upcycling greeting cards by Becky James on September 23, 2025. Mike Lee/KUT News
2 of 8  — 20251017 TIMT greeting cards 06.JPG
Materials used in upcycling greeting cards by Becky James on September 23, 2025. Mike Lee/KUT News
Mike Lee / KUT News
Materials used in upcycling greeting cards by Becky James on September 23, 2025. Mike Lee/KUT News
3 of 8  — 20251017 TIMT greeting cards 07.JPG
Materials used in upcycling greeting cards by Becky James on September 23, 2025. Mike Lee/KUT News
Mike Lee / KUT News
Materials used in upcycling greeting cards by Becky James on September 23, 2025. Mike Lee/KUT News
4 of 8  — 20251017 TIMT greeting cards 08.JPG
Materials used in upcycling greeting cards by Becky James on September 23, 2025. Mike Lee/KUT News
Mike Lee / KUT News
Materials used in upcycling greeting cards by Becky James on September 23, 2025. Mike Lee/KUT News
5 of 8  — 20251017 TIMT greeting cards 03.JPG
Materials used in upcycling greeting cards by Becky James on September 23, 2025. Mike Lee/KUT News
Mike Lee / KUT News
Materials used in upcycling greeting cards by Becky James on September 23, 2025. Mike Lee/KUT News
6 of 8  — 20251017 TIMT greeting cards 01.JPG
Materials used in upcycling greeting cards by Becky James on September 23, 2025. Mike Lee/KUT News
Mike Lee / KUT News
Materials used in upcycling greeting cards by Becky James on September 23, 2025. Mike Lee/KUT News
7 of 8  — 20251017 TIMT greeting cards 04.JPG
Materials used in upcycling greeting cards by Becky James on September 23, 2025. Mike Lee/KUT News
Mike Lee / KUT News
Materials used in upcycling greeting cards by Becky James on September 23, 2025. Mike Lee/KUT News
8 of 8  — 20251017 TIMT greeting cards 05.JPG
Materials used in upcycling greeting cards by Becky James on September 23, 2025. Mike Lee/KUT News
Mike Lee / KUT News

We’ve talked to a lot of other people about their things and those stories will be coming in future weeks. We’re working on stories about fountain pen collecting, whiffle ball, choral singing, and more! Stay tuned!

And we want to hear from you about the thing you do just because you love it! You’ll find an online form on the main This Is My Thing page where you can tell us about the thing that brings you joy, calms your mind, or feeds your soul in some way.
Life & Arts This Is My Thing
Michael Lee
Mike is the production director at KUT, where he’s been working since his days as an English major at the University of Texas. He produces and hosts This Is My Thing and Arts Eclectic, and also produces Get Involved and the Sonic ID project. When pressed to do so, he’ll write short paragraphs about himself in the third person, but usually prefers not to.
See stories by Michael Lee
Related Content
  • Theresa Bond stands for a portrait in her studio in the Austin Groups for the Elderly building in Austin, Texas on Sept. 16, 2025. Kennedy Weatherby/KUT News
    Life & Arts
    This Is My Thing: Guerrilla Art!
    Theresa Bond Zelazny has been an artist all her life, but a few years ago she turned that lifelong passion into a new hobby: creating small artworks and distributing them randomly for strangers to find and (hopefully) enjoy. She calls it 'guerrilla art.'
  • Justin Kizzart, sumo coach, work on sliding drill during a sumo wrestling practice at Rising Sun Aikido on Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025. Dark Circle Sumo team holds a formal practice every Sunday at an Aikido studio and a more informal training every Wednesday at Zilker Park. Patricia Lim/KUT News
    Life & Arts
    This Is My Thing: Sumo Wrestling!
    Michael Lee
    On this episode of This Is My Thing, we'll talk with Justin Kizzart about his love of sumo and sharing the sport with others.
  • James Hughes at his miniature-painting table at home August 19, 2025
    Life & Arts
    This Is My Thing: Miniatures Gaming!
    James Hughes discovered the world of gaming with miniatures as a child and has happily lived in that world ever since. It's kind of like three hobbies in one — it's a collection, it's a creative outlet, and it's (of course) a game.