-
In a statement, Republicans Mike Shirkey and Lee Chatfield said they had "not yet been made aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election in Michigan."
-
In some cases, the federal government is suing to seize the land now and pay later, to secure it quickly in the waning days of Trump's presidency.
-
President Trump, who has refused to accept the results of the White House race, tweeted that Krebs had been terminated "effective immediately."
-
Will politicians who focused on turning out young voters in Texas continue to address the needs of Latinos as they join the workforce and start families?
-
With a state budget devastated by the coronavirus, some Democratic lawmakers are hoping the economic crisis could become an opportunity to coax Texas into…
-
"The claims are baseless, and at this point folks are grasping at straws," said one secretary of state, of the Trump campaign's legal strategy.
-
The 87th Texas Legislature won’t gavel in until January, but state lawmakers on Monday got their first chance to file legislation for what’s expected to…
-
Lee esta historia en español. In a big blow for the party, Texas Democrats were unable to flip nine state House seats they had hoped would give their…
-
Hundreds took to the streets of downtown Austin in celebration and protest after Democratic nominee Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidential…
-
A new deposition sheds light on the still-murky relationship between Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and real estate investor Nate Paul, a friend and…
-
Lawsuits filed across the country are the result of a campaign legal team working to "bend reality" to fit Trump's false claims, says one expert.
-
The vote counting continues in four key states as Joe Bidens closes in on the electoral votes needed for victory. Follow NPR's live election coverage.