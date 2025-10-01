What is the Austin Signal?

Every weekday at 1 p.m., Austin Signal is the go-to place for news of the day. Hosted by Jerry Quijano, the show covers news, music, sports, culture and more from around Central Texas. KUT reporters break down stories from their beats, update you on breaking news and pull the curtain back. Listeners hear familiar voices from across KUT News, KUTX, Texas Standard, The Texas Newsroom and KUT/KUTX podcasts, covering interesting stories and topics important to the Austin area.

Questions? Tips? Reach us at austinsignal@kut.org.

Miss an episode? Go to KUT & KUTX Studios to subscribe.

The voices behind the show

Jerry Quijano is KUT's local All Things Considered host. A native South Texan, he joined the KUT staff after graduating from Texas A&M University-San Antonio. Jerry was part of NPR’s Next Generation initiative at KUT in 2017. When he’s not in the studio, Jerry enjoys collecting vinyl records.

In addition to Jerry, you’ll also hear longtime Morning Edition host Jennifer Stayton, KUT News senior editor Syeda Carrillo, plus on-air and podcast host Miles Bloxson filling in. Keeping the show going is managing producer Kristen Cabrera and technical director Rayna Sevilla, with showrunner Jimmy Maas and news editor Ben Philpott providing editorial direction. The toe-tapping, head-bopping theme was composed by Rene Chavez.

Mission

With news fatigue at an all-time high, Austin Signal keeps our community informed and engaged with local news and stories that matter to the people we serve. The show is made up of fellow Austin and Central Texas residents who are invested in these conversations — not because it’s our job, but because we live here, too. Listeners get both the vital, need-to-know information and details of the can’t-miss shows going on this week. It is the Live Music Capital of the World, after all! And as voices from across KUT Public Media join us in the studio, we’ll continue to build trust, bring in new listeners and strengthen our community.



— Kristen Cabrera, managing producer, Austin Signal

Support

Austin Signal is a direct result of work done by the trusted reporters and music aficionados of KUT News, KUTX, Texas Standard and The Texas Newsroom. It’s through your support as members that this is possible. Not a member? Consider supporting public radio today at donate.kut.org. Would your business like to sponsor Austin Signal? Click here to learn more.

