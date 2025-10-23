After Texas boosts industry funding, Austin Film Fest hopes to rally support for local filmmakers

For 32 years, the Austin Film Festival has brought award-winning filmmakers and world premieres to the city. This year’s festival hopes to underscore the importance of supporting local filmmakers and stories.

Barbara Morgan, cofounder and executive director for the festival, told KUT’s Austin Signal that the Texas Legislature's passage of Senate Bill 22 makes for an exciting time for the state’s film industry.

“It is hopefully gonna spur a lot more local filmmakers,” she said. “I'm sure it's gonna bring in industry to the state, and hopefully Austin. But there are so many local filmmakers here, and this is something we hope people will come out and support.”

The bill adds $300 million every two years for the next decade to the Texas Moving Image Industry Incentive Program. The program was created to lure projects to do business in the state.

Aside from premiering local film and Hollywood features, the festival also includes a yearly pitch competition. The competition gives participants 90 seconds to sell their ideas in front of producers, directors and others in the industry.

"People come with their ideas and it's kind of done like American Idol in the sense that they have to keep getting past the group of judges." Morgan said.

The tighter the competitor pool gets, the tougher the competition gets, she said. It can still end up getting pretty wacky.

"They are gonna be pitching publicly the last night on stage at the Austin Club, and there will be drinks involved, so the pitching can get pretty raucous," she said.

Film highlights:



The Boy from St. Croix — A documentary on retired Spurs NBA star Tim Duncan directed by his brother, Scott. Premieres Tuesday, Oct. 28.

— A documentary on retired Spurs NBA star Tim Duncan directed by his brother, Scott. Premieres Tuesday, Oct. 28. Charlie Crocket $10 Cowboy — Follows musician Charlie Crocket during his tour through Texas. Premieres Friday, Oct. 24.

— Follows musician Charlie Crocket during his tour through Texas. Premieres Friday, Oct. 24. Pickleheads — A mockumentary about an ex-pingpong star hoping to find stardom again playing pickleball. Premieres Friday, Oct. 24.

The festival starts today and runs until Thursday. Find more information at austinfilmfestival.com.