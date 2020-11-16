-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents a 2018 interview with Leon Robinson, actor, singer/songwriter, and film…
-
Bill Wittliff, the celebrated screenwriter behind Lonesome Dove, Legends of the Fall and The Perfect Storm, died Sunday of a heart attack. He was 79.Texas…
-
In the horror genre, black is definitely back.The movie “Ma,” which premiered May 31, stars Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer as Sue Ann, a lonely…
-
From Texas Standard:After 11 years and 21 movies, the epic conclusion to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or MCU, hit theaters Thursday, and it sent…
-
Government leaders in Texas often tout the state as the best in the country for business, and they have some data to back that up. Texas is home to some…
-
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Leon Robinson, actor, singer/songwriter, and film producer. He’s known…
-
At this time in 2015, the local film industry was still basking in the success of Boyhood, shot largely in the Austin area. Back then, the Lone Star State…
-
From Texas Standard:The lobby of the historic Paramount Theater in downtown Austin was bustling on a recent Sunday afternoon. Kids of all ages waited in…
-
The 22nd Annual Austin Film Festival is getting underway. This year’s lineup includes more than 180 films – 20 of which are world or North American…
-
From Texas Standard:If you're naming off great sports films, "Rudy" and "Hoosiers" are probably high on that list.A new film called "My All American" is…