Photos: Malibu Barbie Cafe pop-up comes to Austin

Jump in — we're going downtown to the Malibu Barbie Cafe!
If you're looking to get a head start on summer or go back to 2023's peak Barbiecore moment, this pop-up installation is full of photo ops, including a life-size Barbie box like the dolls come in, a rollerskating rink and a lifeguard stand.
Austin is the latest destination for the pink-drenched concept from Bucket Listers and Mattel. The experience opened last month and goes until June 8. Tickets start at $25 plus fees and include a $5 credit for the gift shop and a $10 credit for the cafe, with food prepared from the team at Wholly Cow Burgers.
Of course there are no rules that you must wear pink, but you're sure to be in good company if you do. Here's a glimpse of what you can expect.