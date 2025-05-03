Photos: Malibu Barbie Cafe pop-up comes to Austin

Hi, Barbie!

Hi, Ken!

You wanna go for a ride?

Sure, Ken!

Jump in — we're going downtown to the Malibu Barbie Cafe!

If you're looking to get a head start on summer or go back to 2023's peak Barbiecore moment, this pop-up installation is full of photo ops, including a life-size Barbie box like the dolls come in, a rollerskating rink and a lifeguard stand.

Austin is the latest destination for the pink-drenched concept from Bucket Listers and Mattel. The experience opened last month and goes until June 8. Tickets start at $25 plus fees and include a $5 credit for the gift shop and a $10 credit for the cafe, with food prepared from the team at Wholly Cow Burgers.

Of course there are no rules that you must wear pink, but you're sure to be in good company if you do. Here's a glimpse of what you can expect.

Renee Dominguez / KUT News Azara Donaldson, 8, and her mother, Ashley Sellers, walk to their table at the Malibu Barbie Cafe to start their 90-minute experience.

Renee Dominguez / KUT News Some highlights at the cafe include ice cream floats delivered in Barbie's pink convertible, a cupcake bar that comes on her pink yacht, and a smash burger from Wholly Cow Burgers. Those seen here were provided by the cafe for the purpose of photos.

Renee Dominguez / KUT News Lauren Ormsbee and Erin O’Brien take a spin around the roller rink in their themed outfits.

Renee Dominguez / KUT News Traci Loftton poses for a photo dressed as Barbie's pink convertible.

Renee Dominguez / KUT News Jacob Garcia works at the roller-skating rink where visitors can donate $1 to the American Red Cross to skate.

Renee Dominguez / KUT News Six-year-olds Rose, Harper and Saylor pose for a photo in the outdoor portion of the pop-up.