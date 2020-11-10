-
"The Morgue Attendant will be provided maximum PPE, will be tasked with physically moving bodies, and will require the ability to lift between 100-400 lbs. with assistance," the job listing states.
-
Being an emergency room doctor has been a marathon during the pandemic. With a surge in COVID cases expected during the holidays, Dr. Nicholas Steinour says medical staff are prepared – but concerned.
-
Nurses are taking to social media, describing grim hospital scenes and imploring Americans to stay safe as hospitals reach capacity limits. "We're seeing the worst of the worst," says one nurse.
-
Coronavirus Cases In Texas Are Soaring Again. But This Time Gov. Greg Abbott Says No Lockdown Is Coming.The last time case numbers were this high, Abbott closed bars and urged Texans to avoid summer holiday gatherings. This time, he's staying the course, relying on a 2-month-old blueprint to claw back reopenings regionally based on hospitalizations.
-
Medical advances have reduced the infection fatality rate in the U.S. But experts warn that indoor gatherings, cold temperatures and pandemic fatigue augur dark months ahead.
-
Eric Schneider says the current uptick in cases is similar to trends from earlier this year, when active cases reached an all-time high after three back-to-back holidays.
-
With more than 23,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas’ prisons, incarcerated Texans are testing positive at a rate 40% higher than the national…
-
Health officials are pleading with Austinites to avoid gatherings and get tested for COVID-19 as cases and hospitalizations approach the same levels seen…
-
New coronavirus cases in the U.S. reached staggering highs this week, the second week in a row of record-breaking growth. Hospitalizations rose quickly,…
-
In recent weeks, the virus has swept through the country's heartland, infecting tens of thousands in the Midwest alone, which has also seen record numbers of hospitalizations for COVID-19.
-
Cases of COVID-19 in El Paso continued to skyrocket on Wednesday as the city reported a record 3,100 new people contracted the virus, smashing the…
-
Halloween is spookier than ever this year because there is a real threat: COVID-19. With the dangers of infection and the anxiety surrounding the virus…