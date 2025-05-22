Williamson County confirms first measles case of 2025 in school-aged child

Lee esta historia en español

A school-aged child from Leander has tested positive for measles, Williamson County's public health department has confirmed.

School officials confirmed the child attends Bar W Elementary School in Liberty Hill ISD.

The Williamson County and Cities Health District said this is the first reported case of measles in the county this year.

The child was contagious starting last Thursday, May 15, and may continue to be through Saturday, May 24. They are currently recovering in isolation at home. The agency said in a press release it's working with school officials and the Texas Department of State Health Services to notify people who might have been exposed.

The agency didn't share information about where the child recently traveled to or their vaccination status. The family decided not to give certain details to health officials, it said.

Health officials are urging people who may have been exposed to monitor for symptoms of measles, which include fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes, white spots inside the mouth and a skin rash. If symptoms develop, reach out to a health care provider before entering a hospital so health care workers can take appropriate steps.

People who are pregnant, have an infant or are immunocompromised should consider asking their health care provider about preemptive treatment.

Measles is one of the most contagious diseases and can lead to serious complications, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The measles-mumps-rubella vaccine provides the best protection against the virus; the standard two doses people are recommended to receive in childhood are 97% effective at preventing infection, according to the government agency.

Hays County announced its first measles case of the year on Tuesday. Travis County has also seen two local measles cases — the first in February and the second in April.

This is a developing story.