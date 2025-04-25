Second measles case reported locally, Austin Public Health says

A Travis County adult is isolating after testing positive for measles, Austin Public Health officials announced Friday. It is the second confirmed local case of the virus this year.

APH representatives said the sick individual may have been exposed to the virus while traveling in the United States.

"The patient visited a state outside of Texas that is experiencing a rise in measles cases," APH spokesperson William Malm said.

The individual was reportedly vaccinated against measles, a highly contagious disease that can have severe complications. Typically, two doses of the measles-mumps-rubella vaccine offers 97% protection against the measles virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“While a vaccinated person can still get measles, they are more likely to experience mild symptoms and are less likely to spread it,” Dr. Desmar Walkes, Austin-Travis County health authority, said in a statement. “We consider measles to be one of the most contagious viruses we know and getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself.”

Walkes said people who are vaccinated should check with their doctors to see if they should get a booster dose.

APH shared locations where the sick person may have exposed others. Those include:

Office building at 300 Colorado St., Wednesday, April 16

Maaribu Coffee Shop, 1413 S. First St., Thursday, April 17, 8:45 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Curra’s Restaurant, 614 E. Oltorf St., Thursday, April 17, 5:45 – 9:30 p.m.

Starbucks 1920 E. Riverside Drive, Friday, April 18, 10:08 a.m. - 12:08 p.m.

UPS Store 2407 S, Congress Ave., Suite E, Saturday, April 19, 1 – 5 p.m.

Hestia (restaurant), 607 W. Third St., #105, Saturday, April 19, 5:45 – 11 p.m.

Walgreens, 1920 E. Riverside Drive, Bldg. B, Sunday, April 20, 8:45 – 12 p.m.

Pueblo Viejo Restaurant, 2410 E. Riverside Drive, Suite H-8, Sunday, April 20, 8:45 a.m. - 12 p.m.

CareNow, 1920 E. Riverside Drive, Suite A110, Sunday, April 20, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

APH said more locations could be added to the list as contact tracing continues.

People who were at the listed locations during the timeframe identified should monitor for symptoms including rash, cough and fever, through May 11, APH said. Those who are pregnant and unvaccinated, or generally immunocompromised, and visited those locations during those times should contact their doctors now.

In late February, APH announced a measles case in an unvaccinated infant, who contracted the virus while traveling internationally with family. No additional exposures were announced following that case.

Meanwhile, a measles outbreak is ongoing in West Texas, where more than 600 people have tested positive this year. Sixty-four of those individuals have been hospitalized. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, the vast majority of those cases involve people who were not vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.