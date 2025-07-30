‘Love Is Blind’ reality TV show is casting for Austin singles

Love Is Blind is looking for Austinites to star on a future season of the Netflix reality TV dating show.

If you’re ready to fall in love with someone and get engaged without ever seeing their face — and have all the drama that follows play out for the world to see — you can now apply online.

The production company behind Love Is Blind, Kinetic Content, posted the casting call on Monday. The show is looking for singles “who are brave, open-minded, and ready for a committed relationship,” the post said.

The show’s application asks potential contestants about their relationship history, beliefs about marriage, thoughts on having kids, deal-breakers, hobbies and more. Applicants also have to explain why they think they're single, upload photos of themselves and share links to their social media accounts.

The announcement doesn't mean that an Austin season of the show is official, said Paria Sadighi, Kinetic Content's executive vice president of communication and marketing, over email. Sadighi wrote that the company is in an "early casting phase" and doesn't have a timeline for producing or releasing a potential Austin season yet.

The popular dating show, which premiered in 2020, features a new group of singles each season who first get to know their prospective partners while sitting in separate pods, “sight unseen.” Couples who get engaged then meet face-to-face and go through a trial dating period before deciding whether to get married.

Love Is Blind has already stopped in Texas twice: Its third season was set in Dallas, and its fifth season was in Houston.

Multiple contestants — including two from the Houston season — have sued over the show, alleging poor working conditions, abuse and the facilitation of sexual assault, according to Chron.com.

Kinetic Content also announced casting calls for Philadelphia, St. Louis, New Orleans and Charleston, South Carolina, on Monday.

The ninth season of the U.S. show premieres Oct. 1 and is set in Denver.