-
From Texas Standard.In 1978, the CBS TV network took a chance on broadcasting a five-episode miniseries about the schemes and struggles of a Texas family.…
-
From Texas Standard:The federal government is turning off of some broadcast TV stations forever to free up space for the broadcast signals needed by…
-
The entertainment industry was shocked when state legislators slashed $63 million from the Texas Moving Image Industry Incentives Program from the state’s…
-
Television is getting a bit more respect these days. For one, it’s where Academy Award winners such as Matthew McConaughey and Kevin Spacey have recently…
-
It's year two of the ATX Television Festival, which is happening in Austin this weekend with panel discussions, premiere screenings and even some free…
-
Certain DirecTV channels may go off the air at midnight as the company’s contract with Viacom expires.The current state of negotiations between the…
-
In June 2010, cable channel Starz canceled Party Down after just two seasons. The critically revered but little seen show, which depicted Hollywood…
-
AM Update: APD Officer Killed, More Abuse Allegations at State Hospitals, First TV Fest Comes to ATXAPD Officer KilledAn Austin Police Officer is dead after being shot while trying to arrest a suspect early this morning.The officer was called to the…
-
The growing U.S. Hispanic community has created another boom — in Hispanic media. In recent months, several major media players have announced plans to compete for that audience with a new TV network and several new cable channels — and they're not all in Spanish.
-
Mad Men is returning after a long hiatus this Sunday. NPR's Elizabeth Blair looks at the reasons for the delay and what it might mean to fans.