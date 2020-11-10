-
Fans get the first look at – and first opportunity to buy – 2021 kits.
-
Austin FC is just months away from fielding a team at its new Major League Soccer stadium off Burnet Road and Braker Lane. The field turf has been laid…
-
The Big 12 is planning to move forward with football, volleyball and soccer seasons in the fall.The conference will continue with its football plan:…
-
Local officials and business leaders in some of Texas' college towns are bracing themselves for the possible cancellation of football — a move that could…
-
"The Eyes of Texas" may be closing for good.The school song of the University of Texas is under scrutiny – and it didn't just begin last week with social…
-
Pandemic or not, for better or worse, organized sports in the U.S. are bounding their way back to a field, court and television near you. For months,…
-
College junior Luis Diaz Argente was at home in Madrid last Wednesday when he got a message from his tennis coach.“We need to have a meeting right now,"…
-
Rodeo Austin and Willie Nelson's Luck Reunion will not be held this spring. Organizers received word from Travis County officials Thursday that the…
-
The Americas Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas has been postponed until November due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, MotoGP said.The world…
-
Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired Monday after the pair were suspended by Major League Baseball for the team's…
-
The new basketball and events arena at the University of Texas will be named the Moody Center, after a $130 million gift to the school from the Moody…
-
Ruben Pizarro has been calling the Texas–Oklahoma game for a quarter century. It wasn't a job he set out to do.His sports broadcasting career began while…