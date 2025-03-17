Texas' first women's sports bar opens in Austin, putting women at 'the center of the narrative'

Over the last five years, viewership of women’s sports has shot up at a meteoric pace.

Now, Austinites will have the chance to watch in a new setting: Texas’ first women’s sports bar. The 1972 Pub officially opens on March 19 across from UT’s campus and is committed to only showing women’s sports.

On March 8, in honor of International Women’s Day, the pub opened its doors for visitors to check out the space — and watch some basketball.

“Historically it’s been really hard to find women’s sports, period, like even if I’m watching it from my house,” said Syd Young, who attended the watch party. “Now there’s going to be a really accessible place that I can come be with like-minded people and watch women’s sports and get riled up … every time UT scores, like the whole bar is going crazy. And that’s just really cool.”

William Whitworth / Texas Standard The 1972 is preparing for its grand opening ahead of March Madness.

Dana Degreff described the mood at the watch party as overwhelmingly positive, with people of all ages gathered to chat and watch the game.

“I would say it feels jubilant and celebratory,” she said. “And also just really warm and welcoming.”

Degreff said she wasn’t much into sports other than ice skating until she started dating her partner, who is a huge soccer fan. She looks forward to going to the pub to hopefully meet new friends and watch games.

“For me, I think having any space that’s for women, not just for them, but that’s who’s kind of centered first, feels so radical,” she said. “The sports part is great, but honestly for me what’s more important is the women’s part. It’s just that we get to be the center of the narrative as opposed to the afterthought.”

Co-owners Debra Hallum and Marlene Du Plessis were inspired to open the 1972 Pub after a visit to a women’s sports bar in Seattle, one of less than 10 nationwide. Du Plessis said their goal is to create a welcoming environment for all sports fans.

“All fans are welcome,” she said. “Anybody who wants to watch women’s sports, they’re welcome, whether it’s a college student or retired person or a player. Everyone is welcome.”

Hallum said they chose to call it a pub, not a bar, to emphasize a family-friendly, all-ages environment with a full food menu, including brunch on the weekends.

William Whitworth / Texas Standard "It means a lot to me that we can actually do something about promoting and supporting women," says 1972 Pub co-owner Debra Hallum.

The 1972 part of the name is also significant in the world of women’s sports: It’s the year that Title IX went into effect, requiring schools receiving public dollars to give female athletes equal opportunities in sports.

“As you’ll hear from a lot of people our age and older, before 1972, it was such a battle, and people didn’t have women’s programs or girls' programs,” Hallum said. “I feel like that was one of those first things that really started opening doors for girls and women.”

Hallum said she hopes to grow the fanbase for women’s sports by giving people a place to go and watch.

“It means a lot to me that we can actually do something about promoting and supporting women. We can give the athletes a platform. We can help grow the sport,” she said. “We’re going to bring people in to teach about different sports so that they do learn how to watch and what the rules are, and things to help them understand the sport.”

The pub also plans to put a spotlight on local events people might be interested in, from Austin Rise FC soccer games to the Austin Outlaws football team to UT women’s events.

And their support for women goes beyond the field, Hallum said: The bar worked with a female general contractor, plumber and pest control technician.

“We really want that focus of doing business with women,” Hallum said. “So you can expect a lot of women’s products in our bar. Our chef, Allison, has created a fantastic menu for us.”

William Whitworth / Texas Standard Chef Allison Hugunin has created a full menu for 1972 Pub that includes weekend brunch.

Among those women-owned businesses that will be stocked in the bar is Austin-based Wine for the People.

“We’re always looking to grow and support other women and what they’re doing,” said winemaker Rae Wilson. “I don’t know that I’ve had the opportunity to really be a big supporter at a sports bar before … so I think that’s kind of cool too.”

With appetizers from Chef Allison’s menu making their way around the room at the soft launch event, the excitement in the room was palpable. Local DJ Nadia La Texana said she was enjoying taking in the good vibes of the space. She’s been following the pub’s journey on Instagram for about a year waiting for it to open.

“I saw a video they posted and I was like … that’s across from where I live … what a blessing,” she said. “I was like, someone pinch me, I’m dreaming. They’re opening up my dream location across the street from me.”

William Whitworth / Texas Standard Valerie Whitney and Jackie Garrett, friends of the owners of the 1972, sand down tables on the back deck as part of the final preparations for the pub’s grand opening.

Hallum said she feels Austin was the exact right place to launch 1972 Pub into the world.

“We have the population; we have the sports fan base, thanks to UT, the love of UT and UT women’s sports,” she said. “We know Austin is ready for this — but most importantly, the women’s sports fans in this area deserve it, and they’re ready for it.”

