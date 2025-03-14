Join KUT's March Madness tournament challenge

It's college basketball tournament time! KUT is joining in the fun with our own competition, and we want you to play!

It's simple: Join one or both of our tournament groups. Once the brackets are set, predict winners in all the games.

We've created women's and men's challenges on ESPN.com. It's free to enter, and we'll have KUT prize packs for the top players. (Can you say grackle socks?)

So show off your basketball knowledge by going head to head against the people who bring you state and local news coverage you can count on.