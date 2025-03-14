© 2025 KUT Public Media

Join KUT's March Madness tournament challenge

KUT 90.5 | By KUT Staff
Published March 14, 2025 at 12:45 PM CDT
The UT women's basketball team sits in chairs on the edge of the basketball court
Courtesy of Texas Athletics
The UT Longhorns women's basketball team gets ready to play South Carolina in the 2025 SEC tournament on Sunday.

It's college basketball tournament time! KUT is joining in the fun with our own competition, and we want you to play!

It's simple: Join one or both of our tournament groups. Once the brackets are set, predict winners in all the games.

We've created women's and men's challenges on ESPN.com. It's free to enter, and we'll have KUT prize packs for the top players. (Can you say grackle socks?)

So show off your basketball knowledge by going head to head against the people who bring you state and local news coverage you can count on.

Sports
KUT Staff
See stories by KUT Staff
