Fort Cavazos officially renamed Fort Hood — but this time for a different Hood

The Army installation outside Austin known has Fort Cavazos was officially renamed Fort Hood in a ceremony on Monday.

For two years, the base was named after Gen. Richard E. Cavazos, a Texas native who was recently awarded the Medal of Honor for his service during both the Korean War and Vietnam War.

The original name was Fort Hood. In 2021, the Biden administration began renaming installations named for Confederate leaders. Fort Hood was named for John Bell Hood, a Confederate Army commander.

The name changes also took place under a law prohibiting the Department of Defense from naming its installations for those Southern officers.

But the Trump administration reversed the renaming decisions, opting instead to restore the original names but to name them for different people.

For example, Fort Pickett, named for the infamous general from the Battle of Gettysburg ("Pickett's Charge"), was renamed Fort Barfoot, only to be renamed Fort Pickett, this time for 1st Lt. Vernon Pickett, a hero from World War II. Fort Gordon, named for Confederate general John Brown Gordon, was renamed Fort Eisenhower, only to be renamed Fort Gordon, this time for Master Sgt. Gary Gordon, a Medal of Honor recipient from the Battle of Mogadishu in 1993.

In Fort Hood's case, it is now named for Col. Robert B. Hood, a Kansas native commissioned in the Army in 1917 who served with the 12th Field Artillery Regiment of the 2nd Infantry Division in France during World War I. He received the Distinguished Service Cross for his heroism. He served for 44 years.

Hood's descendants were present for the ceremony on Monday.

"Col. Hood played essential roles in training, doctrine, development and mentorship of younger soldiers," said Lt. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, Fort Hood's commanding officer. "His dedication to these efforts ensure that the U.S. military was ready for action during World War II and beyond."

Admiral also praised the installation's personnel: "The men and women who serve at Fort Hood embody the best of America. Their dedication, sacrifice and unwavering sense of duty are the bedrock upon which our army and our nation rest."

At the end of the ceremony, the Army color guard folded the flag of Fort Cavazos, and in its place flew the new flag of Fort Hood.

