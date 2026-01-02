-
The Central Texas Food Bank supports over 610,000 food insecure individuals annually and they couldn't do what they do without the work of thousands of local volunteers.
Seedling Foundation offers one-on-one school-based mentorship for children of incarcerated parents, and they always need more adult mentor volunteers.
The mission of Austin Pets Alive! is to help animals most at risk of euthanasia in Central Texas. To help them fund their mission, the nonprofit operates a series of thrift stores in the Austin area.
Shoal Creek Conservancy works to protect Austin's Shoal Creek corridor, and is seeking volunteers to help with its upcoming 3rd Annual Shoal Creek Shopping Cart Corral.
Flatwater provides no-cost therapy for people dealing with a cancer diagnosis — their own or a loved one's. They're also looking for volunteers to help with this month's Dam That Cancer event.
The Arthritis Foundation is a national organization that works for arthritis advocacy, education, and research. Their new Austin branch is hoping to expand and is also hosting the 2025 Walk to Cure Arthritis on May 17.
The Christi Center has been a place of support and healing to those suffering grief and loss for over 37 years and is the only free-for-everyone support center of its kind in the Austin area.