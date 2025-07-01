Get Involved spotlight: Shoal Creek Conservancy

From Shoal Creek Conservancy, this month's Get Involved spotlight nonprofit:

About Shoal Creek Conservancy

Shoal Creek Conservancy is a proud steward of the 13-square-mile Shoal Creek watershed and the creek and trail running through it, bringing to life the Shoal Creek corridor in Austin, Texas. We champion the Shoal Creek watershed in order to create a healthy and vibrant community.

We restore fishable, swimmable waters, empower the public to steward Shoal Creek, and spearhead on-the-ground improvements that make Shoal Creek and its Trail safer, more accessible, and more inspiring places to be. We work with Austinites to educate and engage the community in stewarding both public and private lands within the watershed. We aim for the Shoal Creek Trail and Bikeway to become part of a citywide network of urban trails that makes being active a fun, easy, and daily choice for all Austinites.

The Shoal Creek watershed provides an oasis in a rapidly growing urban area and we believe that with thoughtful investment, this natural treasure can better benefit our ecology, economy, and enjoyment.

Volunteer for the 3rd Annual Shopping Cart Corral

We invite you to join Shoal Creek Conservancy, Austin Resource Recovery, and Austin’s Watershed Protection Department on July 26th from 8-10 am for the 3rd Annual Shoal Creek Shopping Cart Corral, presented by H-E-B!

This event is inspired by the Austin Watershed Protection Department’s 2022 Trash in Creeks field study, which found over 500 shopping carts throughout Austin’s creeks. If you’ve spent time on the Shoal Creek Trail or attended one of SCC’s cleanups, chances are you’ve seen a shopping cart, often in hard-to-reach places. The Corral is our once a year opportunity to dedicate two hours with 75+ volunteers to removing shopping carts and other large pieces of hard to reach litter. Last year’s event resulted in the removal of 47 shopping carts, 116 bags of litter, and lots of large bulky items like tires, a car engine, and a lawn mower. Visit www.shoalcreekevent.com to learn more and claim your spot in the cart wrangling fun on July 1st!

If you’re looking for opportunities beyond July 26th, we need your help year round as we expand Shoal Creek’s riparian buffer, maintain four rain gardens along Shoal Creek Blvd, and remove litter and recyclables from the watershed. Visit shoalcreekconservancy.org/events to volunteer with SCC creekside!

