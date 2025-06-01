Get Involved spotlight: Flatwater Foundation

From The Flatwater Foundation, this month's spotlight nonprofit:

With over 74,000 hours of therapy costs covered for those impacted by a cancer diagnosis to date, Flatwater’s impact has been felt deeply across Central Texas. Since its inception, Flatwater has covered the cost of over $9 million worth of therapy for people in need, touched by cancer. Created from one man's ability to turn his own struggles into an outlet for change, Flatwater seeks to connect individuals with therapists to help clear their mind, heal their body, and find the strength to take on a diagnosis.

HISTORY + FLATWATER’S DAM THAT CANCER

When his father was diagnosed with Stage IV cancer, founder Mark Garza felt the impact of a diagnosis firsthand. Seeking support, he was shocked at the cost of therapy and realized there was a lack of care for thousands of people that were going through similar experiences. In 2010, he teamed up with The LIVESTRONG Foundation to fill the void for a streamlined process that would provide families in need with financial assistance to access long-term help. To raise the funds necessary to launch this program, Mark put together a “PR stunt” called Dam That Cancer (DTC) in June 2010; the mission was to raise awareness and support for the cause: covering the cost of mental health services for families coping with cancer diagnosis and treatment. What began with a small group of 15 paddlers fundraising for DTC in 2010 has since grown into a dedicated community nearly 230 strong, growing year by year, with a fundraising goal of $1.4 million for the 16th annual Flatwater’s Dam That Cancer presented by TYLER’S taking place on Monday, June 30.

In addition to this event, Flatwater produces other non-traditional events, partnerships in the fitness and health community, and relationships in the mental health community to make sure people see the importance of mental health when coping with a diagnosis. The Flatwater mission has also stretched across borders, with nontraditional SUP fundraisers taking place in destinations like Iceland, The Netherlands, Lake Tahoe and Labyrinth Canyon in Utah.

Flatwater’s inaugural community event Flatwater Fest event will take on Oct. 26 at Radio East, focused on inviting new members of all ages into the Flatwater family. From noon to 5 p.m., the festival will feature an afternoon of live music, food and goods from local vendors, activities like tie-dyeing and a Halloween costume contest, all in a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere. With a focus on mental health awareness and the added significance of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the event underscores Flatwater's mission of support and community. Tickets will be available in advance and at the door. This celebration kickstarts what Flatwater hopes to make an annual tradition.

IMPACT + VOLUNTEER

To date, Flatwater has provided over 74,000 therapy sessions for those affected by a cancer diagnosis and who would otherwise have no means to pay for care. DTC 2024 raised over $1.4 million for Flatwater, surpassing the event fundraising goal by over $76,000, with a 2025 goal of raising another $1.4 million for the ever-increasing demand for the services provided by Flatwater. Volunteer opportunities for DTC are open to the public and include important tasks such as SUP load-in and load-out, meal preparation for paddlers, event set-up and tear-down, and more. More information on volunteer opportunities can be found here.

