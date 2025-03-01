Get Involved spotlight: Austin Junior Forum

From Austin Junior Forum, this month's Get Involved spotlight nonprofit:

Austin Junior Forum (AJF) was founded in 1969 by 18 women who joined together to promote civic, educational, and philanthropic interests in Austin. In over 55 years, AJF has been the home to thousands of members that have impacted our local community through various means such as fundraising, volunteer work, and grant-making initiatives. Our mission is to support women, children, and the elderly, achieved through strategic partnerships with local organizations that align with AJF’s core values. AJF has created partnerships with over 18 local nonprofits and the members are able to dedicate their time and volunteer together.

SIGNATURE PROGRAMS OF AUSTIN JUNIOR FORUM:

Fur Responders/Teddy Bear Program : AJF partners with First Responders such as APD, EMS, Austin Fire Department, Travis County Victim Services and others to provide teddy bear and Dalmatian stuffed animals. First Responders keep them in their vehicles and give them to children during a time of crisis. We fundraise annually to keep this program running.

Christmas at Caswell: AJF’s annual fundraiser, Christmas at the Caswell House, raises the money that funds our grants program and the restoration of the home itself. The house is transformed into a winter wonderland for the holiday season and hosts several events during the first weekend of November. The house is filled with holiday merchandise including Christmas ornaments and holiday décor, fabulous jewelry and clothing, affordable gifts, and a wonderful gourmet bake shop.

Grants Program : Through our signature event, Christmas at Caswell, AJF raises funds annually for our Grants Program. Over several decades, AJF has provided grants for local nonprofits so they can continue their mission and make a significant impact in the work that they do.

HOW TO JOIN AUSTIN JUNIOR FORUM:

We are delighted to have women over the age of 21 join our organization. We have a rolling membership so a potential member can join at any time. We hold our general meetings on the first Tuesday of every month (except July and November) at the Daniel H. Caswell House. Our social time starts at 5:45 with food and drinks and continues into the general meeting at 6:30 PM. Find us here to learn more about membership. Any woman over 21 is welcome to attend our general meetings.

Beyond the volunteer opportunities, we have social events, leadership and board opportunities, and a lot of fun. We are also the proud owner of the historic Daniel H. Caswell House . This beautiful Victorian home was built at the turn of the 20th Century and was purchased and restored by the women of AJF in 1979. It was opened to the public in 1983 as a venue for weddings and events as well as a center for community service. The house is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is a Texas Historic Landmark.

Connect with us here:

Website: www.austinjuniorforum.org

Socials: Instagram , Facebook

Email: membership@austinjuniorforum.org

Location: Daniel H. Caswell House, 1404 West Avenue, Austin TX 78701

