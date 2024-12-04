© 2024 KUT Public Media

Everything you need to know about the I-35 expansion

The overhaul of I-35 in Austin will cost more than $5 billion, displace over 100 homes and businesses, and take about a decade to complete. Love it or hate it, the expansion will ripple through the entire city — impacting drivers, pedestrians, even the city’s beloved bats.

Buckle up.
A drone shot of the upper decks of I-35 with the Austin skyline in the background. It's a clear day and with vehicles on the road and the highway stretching towards the horizon.
Transportation
Central Austin's guide to the I-35 expansion
An in-depth walkthrough of what TxDOT plans to do along I-35 from Ben White Boulevard to U.S. 290 East.
Driven Out
Caps and Stitches
A six-year effort to expand I-35 from U.S. 290 East in Austin just past Travis County's northern border will add 23 miles of lanes to the 11.5-mile stretch of highway.
Transportation
North Austin's guide to the I-35 expansion
A walkthrough of TxDOT's on-road plans along the 11.5 miles of I-35 from US 290 East to SH 45 North.
Watch: A Livestream Walkthrough of the I-35 expansion in North Austin

How we got here
Other effects
More on I-35
