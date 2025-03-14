© 2025 KUT Public Media

I-35 southbound reopens after 17-vehicle crash claims five lives; suspect in custody

KUT 90.5 | By Andy Jechow,
Nathan Bernier
Published March 14, 2025 at 7:42 AM CDT
Updated March 14, 2025 at 4:58 PM CDT
An aerial view as hazmat crews in high visibility vests work on cleaning the southbound mainlanes of I-35. The ground appears to be darkened or blackened in areas where the crashes happened.
Nathan Bernier
/
KUT News
Crews clear the southbound main lanes of I-35 near Parmer Lane on Friday after a 17-vehicle-crash that left five people dead.

Five people, including two children, were killed in a 17-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 that closed the southbound lanes of the highway near Parmer Lane on Thursday.

A suspect in the crash, Solomun Weldekeal Araya, 37, has been charged with five counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault, the Austin Police Department said. He is currently in custody.

The main lanes of I-35 southbound reopened Friday afternoon around 1 p.m., after hazardous material crews cleaned the site using machinery that droned loudly over the roar of traffic. Patches of pavement appeared darkened by the chain-reaction collision.

First responders were called to the crash at 11:23 p.m. Thursday. Three adults, one child and one infant were killed in the crash involving a semitruck.

The crash involved 17 patients total, Austin-Travis County EMS said, with 11 people taken to local hospitals. Four adults are in critical, life-threatening condition, and one child has potentially life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS says.

In a 2:08 a.m. news conference, a spokesperson with the Austin Fire Department said there was a sizable diesel spill from the crash and crews would need to clean it before the highway reopened.

"This incident was incredibly chaotic and it was spread out over about a 10th of a mile," ATCEMS Capt. Christa Stedman said. "We were able to get all of the critical patients off the scene within about 40 minutes."

Anyone who needs help because of the crash can reach out to APD's Victim Service Counselors at 512-974-5037 or victim.services@austintexas.gov. The counselors provide short-term psychological or emotional support and sometimes even assist folks with getting back on their feet.

Andy Jechow
Andy Jechow is the audience engagement editor for KUT News.
Nathan Bernier
Nathan Bernier is the transportation reporter at KUT. He covers the big projects that are reshaping how we get around Austin, like the I-35 overhaul, the airport's rapid growth and the multibillion-dollar transit expansion Project Connect. He also focuses on the daily changes that affect how we walk, bike and drive around the city.
