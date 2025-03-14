I-35 southbound reopens after 17-vehicle crash claims five lives; suspect in custody

Five people, including two children, were killed in a 17-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 that closed the southbound lanes of the highway near Parmer Lane on Thursday.

A suspect in the crash, Solomun Weldekeal Araya, 37, has been charged with five counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault, the Austin Police Department said. He is currently in custody.

The main lanes of I-35 southbound reopened Friday afternoon around 1 p.m., after hazardous material crews cleaned the site using machinery that droned loudly over the roar of traffic. Patches of pavement appeared darkened by the chain-reaction collision.

First responders were called to the crash at 11:23 p.m. Thursday. Three adults, one child and one infant were killed in the crash involving a semitruck.

The crash involved 17 patients total, Austin-Travis County EMS said, with 11 people taken to local hospitals. Four adults are in critical, life-threatening condition, and one child has potentially life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS says.

In a 2:08 a.m. news conference, a spokesperson with the Austin Fire Department said there was a sizable diesel spill from the crash and crews would need to clean it before the highway reopened.

"This incident was incredibly chaotic and it was spread out over about a 10th of a mile," ATCEMS Capt. Christa Stedman said. "We were able to get all of the critical patients off the scene within about 40 minutes."

Anyone who needs help because of the crash can reach out to APD's Victim Service Counselors at 512-974-5037 or victim.services@austintexas.gov. The counselors provide short-term psychological or emotional support and sometimes even assist folks with getting back on their feet.