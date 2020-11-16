-
TxDOT Plans To Say Goodbye To I-35 Double-Decker In AustinThe Texas Department of Transportation is opening a month-long public comment period on the upcoming I-35 Capital Express Central project. It promises to…
The Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Transportation Policy Board approved a final list of projects that will be deferred to help pay for…
A funding gap for the I-35 Capital Express project in Austin got a lot smaller Thursday, as the Texas Transportation Commission voted to allocate $3.4…
The Texas Transportation Commission discussed a solution Thursday to the funding gap for the Interstate 35 Capital Express project. Leaders have found…
Austin could be getting its first HOV lanes.Construction is still a few years away, but the Texas Department of Transportation is preparing for work on…
The northbound lanes of the Interstate 35 lower deck were closed near 34th Street for more than three hours Tuesday after debris fell into the roadway…
A new weekend, but it’s the same old road construction in North Austin. From this Friday at 9 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m, southbound U.S. 183 will be…
If it’s a weekend, it likely means drivers in North Austin have to navigate around road construction. This time, it's a closure of northbound U.S. 183 at…
The Texas Department of Transportation says travelers on I-35 in North Austin this weekend need to plan ahead to avoid delays.Work continues on the…
The northbound main lanes of Interstate 35 through North Austin will close overnight this weekend so crews can demolish the St. Johns Avenue bridge and…