Watch: Austin will make a once-in-a-generation decision this week on whether to build I-35 parks

Austin is facing a major decision this week that could shape what downtown looks like for generations. Should the city — already facing a $33 million shortfall next fiscal year — pay to cover Interstate 35 with parks, athletic fields, performance spaces and buildings up to two stories tall?

The Texas Department of Transportation has already begun a massive project to expand the highway and lower the main lanes below ground level from Holly Street to Airport Boulevard. Now, the state agency wants a decision by the end of the month on how many highway parks Austin intends to build, and how it will pay for the first phase.

Building all 26 acres of caps over the highway would cost at least $1.4 billion with annual maintenance costs estimated at almost $50 million.

Our Future 35 / City of Austin A slide from a city presentation showing the location of each proposed cap and stitch. A stitch is simply a highway cap under 300-feet-wide and doesn't require the same infrastructure as a larger cap like fire extinguishers, ventilation fans and catchment systems for any hazardous materials spilled by vehicles. UT Austin is paying to install support columns for a cap from 15th Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and an 800-foot-long cap north of MLK.

But Austin doesn't have to pony up immediately. The question before Council on Thursday will be how many of the support columns to build. Future-proofing the highway for the full suite of highway decks would cost $244 million. TxDOT says it's prohibited from using highway money on the parks or associated infrastructure.

A 15% downpayment would be required by 2026. The rest would be paid in installments as the contractor completes the work.

City of Austin A cross-section illustration of the highway showing the infrastructure needed to convert lowered lanes into a tunnel. The areas shaded blue are "roadway elements." TxDOT wants a commitment from Austin by the end of the month on where the city will pay for those roadway elements to be installed.

The City Council is split. Some fear spending limited city resources to build the most expensive parks in Austin would drain money from competing priorities like affordable housing and preparing for flooding and wildfires.

