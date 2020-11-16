-
Officials have six months to create a process to give neighborhoods a voice on how to spend $300 million to help prevent people from being displaced by any new development.
Before any shiny new train and bus lines hit the streets of Austin, the less glamorous work of planning and administration must begin.The Austin City…
Austin voters are deciding whether to raise property taxes to help pay for new train and bus lines, and third-party groups have taken the charge of trying…
Lee esta historia en español. KUT and the Austin Monitor wrapped up a series of forums this week with the candidates for five City Council seats. Among…
Lee esta historia en español. In addition to several City Council races, a U.S. Senate seat and the presidential race, Austin voters must decide whether…
Austin residents will vote this November on a new property tax to help pay for Project Connect, a $7.1 billion plan to add a downtown transit tunnel and…
As the Austin City Council looks at ways to combat gentrification and promote more affordable housing ahead of a proposed transit expansion, a new mapping…
Austin voters will decide in November whether to raise property taxes to help pay for Project Connect, the transit expansion plan. Leaders promise the…
Austin Mayor Steve Adler Says Changes To Police Budget Will Better Enable Officers To Focus On CrimeThe $4 billion budget Austin City Council adopted Thursday includes plans to reduce the police budget by about a third – $150 million. Twenty million…
Lee esta historia en español. The Austin City Council voted Thursday to place two transportation-related ballot measures in front of voters during the…