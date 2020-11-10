-
Ian isn't failing his classes because he's blowing them off; it's because his brain can't handle remote learning very well.
Manor ISD, Hays CISD and Austin ISD all have plans to offer meals to students before the holiday break.
Forty percent of students in the Pflugerville Independent School District are returning to campuses Tuesday, as the district opens up to all students who…
Lee esta historia en español. The Austin Independent School District is finishing its first full week with students back in the classroom. Schools were…
It's what she's not seeing that scares Darlene Bhavnani most – what's lurking under the surface."I'm scared, because what I'm seeing is what I'm seeing,"…
Lee esta historia en español. Four seats on the nine-member school board of the Austin Independent School District are up for election in November. The…
Lee esta historia en español. Teaching middle school orchestra is often about small actions for Madeline Horrell: moving a student’s pinky ever so…
AISD for All, a group of parents and community members advocating for equity in the school district, is hosting a series of forums with candidates for the…
Lee esta historia en español. The top doctor at Austin Public Health, Dr. Mark Escott, supports the Austin Independent School District’s plan to bring…
UT Austin enrolled almost 300 more students of color in its freshman class this semester than in fall of 2019, UT President Jay Hartzell said.The freshman…
More than 2,300 of Texas public school students who have returned to school in person since the beginning of this academic year — about 0.21% — have…