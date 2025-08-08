© 2025 KUT Public Media

Students at 76 Austin ISD schools will get free meals all school year

KUT 90.5 | By Katy McAfee
Published August 8, 2025 at 10:38 AM CDT
Grilled cheese sandwiches are stacked in a silver tray in a school cafeteria. A person is placing chicken fingers on a white tray.
Renee Dominguez
/
KUT News
Every student at 76 Austin schools will get free breakfast and lunch during the 2025-2026 school year.

Students at 76 Austin ISD elementary, middle and high schools will get free breakfast and lunch during the 2025-2026 school year.

The meals are provided through the Community Eligibility Provision, a federally funded program that provides free food to schools in low-income areas. Families don’t need to submit an application or prove their documentation status.

Students who attend schools that aren’t getting free meals can apply for free for reduced lunch at any point in the year.

A list of the schools getting free meals is available on AISD's website.

Education Food Food Insecurity
Katy McAfee
