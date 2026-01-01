Get Involved spotlight: Central Texas Food Bank

From Central Texas Food Bank, this month's Get Involved spotlight nonprofit:

About Us

The Central Texas Food Bank (CTFB) is the leading hunger-relief nonprofit in Central Texas, working to provide immediate and equitable access to nutritious food for individuals throughout its 21-county service area. Through a combination of direct-service programs and a network of nearly 250 nonprofit community partners, CTFB supports over 610,000 food insecure individuals annually.

Texas faces one of the highest rates of food insecurity in the nation at 17%, currently ranking second. Today, nearly 18.2% of Central Texans lack consistent access to enough food, a sobering reflection of the challenges so many families face. CTFB’s 21-county service area includes 10% of the state’s food-insecure population.

To learn more about its impactful work and programs, visit centraltexasfoodbank.org.

How You Can Help

Your support is essential to ensuring all Central Texans have access to nutritious food.

Donate

For every dollar donated, you provide three meals to Central Texans.

Volunteer

Each year, volunteers contribute over 130,000 hours which is the equivalent to 64 full-time team members. Simply put, we can’t serve our neighbors without your help. Give your time and make a direct impact by helping in our garden, kitchen, warehouse or at mobile pantries — whether individually or with a group, volunteering is a hands-on way to help your neighbors facing hunger. Register now at centraltexasfoodbank.org/volunteer.

Host a Food + Fund Drive

Collect non-perishable food or start a Virtual Food Drive to make a bigger impact. With CTFB’s purchasing power, every dollar you raise provides three meals. Whether organizing with your community or celebrating a special occasion, it’s a simple, powerful way to support increasing nutritious meals for our neighbors.

Advocate

Lend your voice to strengthen policies that support food security. Federal nutrition programs and school meal programs are vital lifelines for families facing hunger. Educate yourself on the issues, engage with policymakers, and help ensure strong public policy that protects and expands hunger relief efforts.



