Austin's hot summers can make you sick. Researchers hope to lower the chance of it happening.

A new study shows that a majority of Austin homes could be dangerous for people if the power goes out during a summer heatwave.

A block-by-block analysis showed that older Austinites would be at risk of heat-related illnesses in 85% of single-family homes, with the neighborhoods of St. John's and Rundberg being especially at-risk.

The research published in the journal Building and Environment is a partnership with the city's Climate Action and Resilience Department and the University of Texas at Austin. Lead UT researcher Dev Niyogi said the effort is the first of its kind, and has a goal of mitigating the city's already-oppressive heat in the face of climate change.

Researchers used data from the Travis Central Appraisal District and the U.S. Department of Energy to examine how heat impacts building materials, while also taking into account the so-called heat island effect from concrete and roadways. The research, Niyogi said, gives the city more tools to address climate change quickly.

"[We're] not just developing one study and saying here's a map, but really understanding what it means for the community and developing tools and solutions that will be sustained and going on in the next few years," he said.

The group's previous research suggests heatwaves in Austin could double within the century. Niyogi said his research aims to provide the city with a map of where to put cooling centers and build out more infrastructure to reduce the impact of Austin's oppressive heat. It also wants to show that weatherization isn't just for winter.

"We need to now start thinking how to manage your home. We talk about winterizing our homes when we come into a winter storm. We need to also start thinking about summer-izing our homes in terms of making sure that if we have a natural cooling system," he said.

Niyogi wants the partnership with the city to serve as a template for other cities to address temperature increases and he hopes it will raise awareness among Austinites to take a more proactive role in reducing heat in their homes.

"You don't start digging a well when you need water," he said. "This is a long fight. This is a good fight. And we are going to win it [by] making Austin a cool city, not just in the context of what it stands for, but also in the context of the temperature management."