When the wind picks up you can hear it. Whether it’s the cracking of shells hitting a sidewalk or the sharper smack of nuts bouncing off a tin roof, it’s…
A flash flood warning has been issued for parts of Burnet, Williamson, Travis and Hays counties until 5:30 p.m. This includes cities such as Cedar Park,…
A flash flood warning is in effect for parts of southern Travis County and eastern Hays County until 11:30 a.m., the National Weather Service said.…
Lee esta historia en español. Some Hurricane Laura evacuees who came to the Austin area can return home, Central Texas officials said just after 4 p.m.…
Heavy winds knocked down trees and some homes lost power. But many residents around Port Arthur are breathing a sigh of relief after the storm passed without causing major damage to the area.
Galveston residents fleeing the path of Hurricane Laura are being bused to Austin’s Circuit of the Americas. From there, they’ll be placed in local hotels…
One storm is currently forecast to hit near the Texas-Louisiana border; the other could reach the Florida Panhandle. Two hurricanes hitting the Gulf at once would be unprecedented, experts say.
Lee esta historia en español. By the end of this weekend, Austinites can expect to have sweated through more than two weeks in a row of triple-digit heat.…
A South Texas region exhausted by a months-long struggle with COVID-19, drought and economic distress now marshaled its resources to endure one more...
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning in parts of Williamson County and Northeast Travis County until 4:15 p.m. The…