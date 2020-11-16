-
Texas is no stranger to droughts. From the bone-dry stretch of the 1950s, the state’s longest drought, to the fiery months of 2011, the state’s single…
From Texas Standard:Carbon emissions have been down in recent weeks because of the pandemic because far fewer people are driving or flying. But that has…
Bats in December. Bluebonnets in January. Butterflies in February. These are a few of the unseasonal appearances Austinites noticed this warm winter. And,…
From Texas Standard:Businessman Tom Steyer is among the eight remaining candidates seeking the Democratic presidential nomination. With early voting…
From Texas Standard:With six major flooding events and disaster declarations in each of the past five years, Houston is facing a new normal when it comes…
Last year was the world’s second-warmest year on record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and NASA. And the Austin area…
The head of the Texas Oil and Gas Association said Tuesday his group agrees fossil fuels contribute to global warming and that the industry will find ways…
Without a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, coral reefs throughout the Gulf of Mexico are likely to face widespread bleaching and…
Bird and nature enthusiasts have volunteered to count and identify as many species of birds as possible within certain areas across North America between…
The state's attorney general argued that the oil giant misled shareholders about the financial risks from climate change.