Volunteering

-
It takes a lot of manpower to put on a festival, especially as one as big as South by Southwest."One thing that I don't think a lot of people realize is…
-
Update (Monday): The city has released new information regarding the Halloween floods that claimed five lives. Here’s some numbers conveying the extent of…
-
Disclosure: KUT is a media sponsor of the Austin Film Festival.Actors, writers and directors will be making their way to Central Texas over the next week…
-
A diverse group of volunteers braved the heat Thursday to upgrade the residence of 107-year-old World War II veteran Richard Overton – the country’s…
-
A youth organization that worked as a secondary emergency-response team during the Central Texas wildfires has a new name.Environmental Corps, a service…
-
Outside Austin’s Center for Child Protection, a group of kids and their families planted flowers and mulched flower beds. While most young children spend…
-
Want to help someone in need and be on national television? The ABC show Extreme Makeover Home Edition is shooting an episode in Georgetown and looking…